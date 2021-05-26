Rajinikanth wants to do few more films before his retirement

Superstar Rajinikanth is said to have emotionally told his Annaatthe crew that he would like to do a few more films before his retirement.
The actor also added that his health must be in good condition to help him act in a few more films. We hear that Rajinikanth has almost wrapped up his portions in Annaatthe couple of days back, and now some patchwork is pending.
Director Siva is said to have shot Rajinikanth's scenes by following all safety protocols including social distancing. Siva believes that he can match those scenes with the help of VFX.
Rajinikanth is planning to complete the remaining two days only after the country returns to normalcy from the ongoing second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.