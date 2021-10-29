Rajinikanth watched 'Annaatthe', moved by the love of his grandson Ved!

Rajini's other two grandsons Yatra and Lingaa couldn't watch the film as they were in Kodaikanal with their dad Dhanush, who is shooting for his new film.

Yesterday, Superstar Rajinikanth had watched his Diwali release Annaatthe in a theater here in Chennai with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, six-year-old grandson Ved (Soundarya's son), and his family.

"I told not to reveal about the preview show to Yatra and Lingaa as they would be upset and create a big scene. Ved wanted to watch the film and he has been continuously asking about the show at least fifteen times a day. Only yesterday, director Siva has shown us the film. Ved sat near me and thoroughly enjoyed the film. He hugged me after the show and expressed his happiness", he added.

After the show, I was shocked to see my producer Kalanithi Maran who stood outside. "Despite his busy schedule, he came and met me. Great people always remain great", said Rajinikanth on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform that was recently launched by Soundarya.



