Rajinikanth’s 'Annaatthe' first look on September 10?

Sources say that Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe first look is scheduled to release on September 10. We also hear that Rajinikanth has recently watched the film and appreciated director Siva for making a film that attracts the masses, especially women and kids.
The makers of the film are confident with the content and they are all set for a grand Diwali release.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film. Imman is composing the music for Annaatthe, Vetri cranks the camera and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
Sun Pictures is planning to hold a grand audio launch of the event in October. The trailer of the film is also likely to be unveiled next month