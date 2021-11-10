Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' struggles after a grand opening!

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe took a massive four-day opening in Tamil Nadu and it collected around 70 crores gross in the state. But from Monday, the Rajinikanth starrer had a huge drop and collections are around 2 to 2.25 crores (approx) during the weekdays

Trade sources cite heavy rains and mixed word of mouth from the public as the main reasons behind this massive drop. While Tamil Nadu is the only superbly performing area for Annaatthe in the opening weekend, the film couldn't score big in Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, and the North Indian territories.