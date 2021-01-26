Rajinikanth's 'Annatthe' to release this Diwali

Sun Pictures, the producers of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe have officially confirmed today that the film is all set to release on November 4 of this year for the Diwali weekend.
Directed by Siva of Viswasam and Veeram fame, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.
Imman is composing the music for the film and Siva's regular Vetri cranks the camera. The film was supposed to release last year and later, the makers announced that the Rajinikanth starter would release for this year's Pongal. But again the pandemic pushed the release plans of the film.
After a few members of the crew got infected by the novel coronavirus, they have now postponed the shoot. However, the makers are confident of releasing the film for Diwali.