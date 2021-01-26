Rajinikanth's 'Annatthe' to release this Diwali

Sun Pictures, the producers of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe have officially confirmed today that the film is all set to release on November 4 of this year for the Diwali weekend.

Directed by Siva of Viswasam and Veeram fame, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.