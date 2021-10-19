Rajinikanth's role in 'Annaatthe' will be on the lines of his blockbuster 90's films!

In a recent interview with The Hindu, actress Khushbu has said that Superstar Rajinikanth's role in Annaatthe will be on the lines of Annamalai, Arunachalam Muththu, and Padayappa. Khushbu says that the Rajinikanth whom we have seen in the above-mentioned films was missing and fans can see him back in Annaatthe .

However, Khushbu has refused to divulge more details about her role in the film. The veteran actress says she and Meena were hesitant to speak to Rajinikanth during the initial days of Annaatthe shoot but he refused to go to the caravan and had good chat with both the actresses.

Khushbu also said that Rajinikanth is super punctual and he apologized to everyone on the sets for arriving five minutes late.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, Annaatthe is all set to release this Diwali.