Rajisha Vijayan signs Suriya's next with Gnanavel!

Talented Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan has signed a new film to be directed by Kootathil Oruthan director TJ Gnanavel's next with Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Interestingly, Suriya will also be seen playing an extended cameo in the yet-untitled film.

Rajisha Vijayan has been getting a lot of offers in Tamil cinema after her debut in Karnan. Yes, she is also paired opposite Karthi in his upcoming film Sardar with PS Mithran.

We also hear that Rajisha is in talks for a few more biggies in Tamil cinema. Made her debut in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Rajisha had also appeared in films like Love, Finals, June, Standup, and Kho Kho.

She is also acting in Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju.