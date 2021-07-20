Rajisha Vijayan to make her Telugu debut

Actress Rajisha Vijayan is all set to make her debut in Telugu, opposite Ravi Teja in director Sarath Mandava’s Ramarao On Duty.
Rajisha started her career as an actress with the well-appreciated Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. She won the Kerala State award for the best actress for her role in the movie.
Since then, she has done Oru Cinemakkaaran, June, Finals, Stand Up, Love and Kho Kho in Malayalam.
She made her Tamil debut in Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. She is doing Karthi’s Sardar and the untitled Suriya film, with T J Gnanavel.
In Malayalam she will be seen in Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Shariyakum and Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju.