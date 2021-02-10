Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha won't be held due to pandemic

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday revealed that no Chautha ceremony would be held in memory of her late brother-in-law Rajiv Kapoor, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Actor-filmmaker and late Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away at a hospital near his Chembur residence after a heart attack, aged 58.