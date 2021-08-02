Rajiv Menon bereaved, Kalyani Menon passes away

Kalyani Menon (80), the famous classical and playback singer passed away in Chennai today. In her career, Kalyani has sung over 100 songs in Tamil and Malayalam.

Kalyani is the mother of famous cinematographer and director Rajiv Menon, who had directed films like Minsara Kanavu, Kandukondein Kandukonein, and Sarvam Thala Mayyam. Rajiv Menon had also handled the cinematography for Bombay, Guru, and several famous ad films.