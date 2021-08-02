Rajiv Menon bereaved, Kalyani Menon passes away

Kalyani Menon (80), the famous classical and playback singer passed away in Chennai today. In her career, Kalyani has sung over 100 songs in Tamil and Malayalam.
Kalyani is the mother of famous cinematographer and director Rajiv Menon, who had directed films like Minsara Kanavu, Kandukondein Kandukonein, and Sarvam Thala Mayyam. Rajiv Menon had also handled the cinematography for Bombay, Guru, and several famous ad films.
Kalyani Menon had also worked with music composers like Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, and Govind Vasantha in Tamil. Her notable works with Rahman are Kulvalile track from Muthu, Omana Penne in Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, and Alaipayuthey.
We at Sify.com convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved.