Rajiv Menon, PC Sreeram, and Santosh Sivan remember KV Anand

Shocked and broken by the untimely demise of #KVAnand A Great loss to Indian cinema #RIPKVAnand! Miss you my friend! Your warmth and smile will always linger in my mind as the frames and films you made will be remembered by all the filmmakers and students

KV Anand was a celebrated cinematographer in Indian cinema. His demise has shocked many in the industry. Here is the compilation of condolence tweets from leading cinematographers in the industry

PC Sreeram

#RIPKVAnand Left us too soon You will be always part of me my friend. Farewell.



Jayendra (ad filmmaker, co- founder of QUBE and director)

A dear friend and colleague who started his career with @pcsreeram and worked with me in JS films. His debut as independent DOP was with me for an ad. So unfair to lose a director who still had so much to give us # KVAnand Will miss you very very much.



Santosh Sivan

KV Anand RIP god bless



Richard M Nathan

bye, sir. Will never forget the day I met you, asking for an assistant opportunity. Will never forget the call you made last week appreciating my recent work. It’s you who made me. You are the only practical book I read. Will respect you and love you forever. RIP SIR!!