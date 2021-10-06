Rajkummar, Kriti-starrer 'Hum Do Hamare Do' teaser unveiled

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The makers of 'Hum Do Humare Do' have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday which promises to be a complete laugh riot.

'Hum Do Hamare Do' teaser begins as we see Rajkummar stuck in a pickle, when lady love Kriti summons his parents to speak about their marriage.