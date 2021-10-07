Rajkummar, Kriti-starrer 'Hum Do Humare Do' to release digitally on Oct 29

Rajkummar shared a poster on Instagram. He wrote: "Hamra hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted maa-baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath. 'Hum Do Humare Do' streaming 29th October, on #disneypluhotstar."

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' is all set to release digitally on October 29.

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, 'Hum Do Hamare Do' also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

dc/kr