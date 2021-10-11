Rajkummar, Kriti-starrer 'Hum Do Humare Do' trailer launched

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Hum Do Humare Do' starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have unveiled the film's trailer on Monday.

The film also features veteran stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal.

The Dinesh Vijan production takes an "out of the box" look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to "arrange" a set of parents to impress the love of his life.