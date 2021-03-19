Rajkummar Rao completes 11 years in Bollywood, thanks fans

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao uploaded a slide show of his film stills on Friday evening, to celebrate 11 years in the film industry. He also wrote an emotional message for fans in the Instagram post, thanking them for their love and support.

"GRATITUDE. So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day - you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that. All this wouldn't have been possible without your love and support. Here's a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love," he wrote.