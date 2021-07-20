Rajkummar Rao congratulates Vinay Forrt for his Malik performance

Bollywood actor and National award winner Rajkummar Rao has congratulated actor Vinay Forrt for his performance in the recently released Malik.

Vinay plays David Christudas, who is the childhood friend of Sulaiman, the character played by Fahadh Faasil. David is also the brother of Roselyn, Sulaiman’s wife, played by Nimisha Sajayan. David has a crucial role in the movie.