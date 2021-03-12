Rajkummar Rao flaunts washboard abs

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a shirtless picture flaunting six packs on Instagram on Friday. The actor said he had to undergo body transformation to play his character of Shardul Thakur in the upcoming film "Badhaai Do".

"#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn't easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film. @jungleepictures," wrote the actor, along with the picture.