Rajkummar Rao introduces characters of Kunal Kohli's 'Hiccups and Hookups'

Rajkummar took the onus of giving a sneak peek of the new Rao family in town as he outlined the spunky, unabashed, bold and impudent members of this new household.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Lionsgate Play is set to come up with its first Indian original show titled 'Hiccups and Hookups' starring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova. The show's title and its characters were introduced to the viewers by actor Rajkummar Rao in a special video.

In the video, the actor addresses the new Raos in town as 'shocking and not rocking'. While he refers to Lara Dutta's character as a 'modern Stree' who is confused about her dating options, he reveals that Prateik Babbar's character is that of a guy who calls himself the 'Newton of Relationships' as he believes that he understands the science of relationship inside out.

Then there is Shinnova, who plays the teenage daughter of Lara Dutta's character in the show. Rajkummar mentions that she considers herself the 'Queen of Relationships.' But, eventually situations catch up with her.

Talking about his association with the show, Rajkummar Rao says, "All three characters that I introduce have a mind of their own. They are full of sass combined with a lot of spunk. They have been on my mind as they go about living their life to the fullest without any filters. And yes, it looks like it's time for a Rao like me to 'Ghabrao' because this new set of Raos are clearly going to keep me on my toes with their adventures."

Rajkummar adds in jest that his spotless reputation of a well behaved Rao that he has carefully crafted for close to a decade, is under threat from the new Rao family as they are the ones with no facades, filters or boundaries whatsoever!

The show is helmed by Kunal Kohli who is known for films like 'Hum Tum' and 'Fanaa', and is set in an urban context and is India's first bold and progressive show about a family, which is set to change the grammar and tone of a modern family.

