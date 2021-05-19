Rajkummar Rao is all praise for Joju George’s acting in 'Nayattu'

Actor Joju George has shared a message from Bollywood actor RajKummar Rao, congratulating him for his brilliant performance in Nayattu.
“What a brilliant performance sir. Loved the film also. More power to you. Keep inspiring us with such amazing performances sir,” writes the National award winning actor, RajKummar Rao.
Joju writes: “I don’t know what to say… so touched...” and he says this is his first award for Nayattu.
Nayattu has just released on OTT. Joju plays a police officer named Maniyan who, along with two other cops, is on the run following an incident.