  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Rajkummar Rao posts a contemplative black and white portrait

Rajkummar Rao posts a contemplative black and white portrait

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 12th, 2021, 18:41:25hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white portrait in a contemplative mood.

"Classic," wrote Rajkummar on his Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket sitting on a couch in a thoughtful mood.

Rajkummar's girlfriend Patralekhaa commented on his picture with a heart emoji.

The actor was seen last in "Roohi" and "The White Tiger".

His upcoming films are "Hit" opposite Sanya Malhotra and "Badhaai Do" opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

--IANS

eka/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features