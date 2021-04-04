Rajkummar Rao would 'love to achieve' filmography like Irrfan Khan's

"I am a huge fan of Irrfan sir. The kind of filmography he had, the work he has done and the performances he has given -- I would love to achieve something like that. That would be great," Rajkummar told IANS.

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is a big fan of Irrfan Khan, and adds that he would love to achieve something like the filmography the late actor had.

Irrfan is one of many actors he would love to take a masterclass from. However, although Rajkummar regularly garners accolades for his roles, he feels he is not in a position to give masterclass to aspiring actors.

"Trust me I am not in a position to do that, and honestly I don't feel that I have done anything special to give a masterclass. I think there are way better actors, there are way more people out here from whom I would like to take a masterclass," the actor said.

Rajkummmar, who was recently seen in the horror comedy "Roohi", will next be seen in "Badhaai Do", a follow-up to the 2018 comedy film "Badhaai Ho". The film co-stars Bhumi Pedenkar.

--IANS

dc/vnc