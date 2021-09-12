  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT- The First Case' goes on floors

Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT- The First Case' goes on floors

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 12th, 2021, 11:15:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Bhushan Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Kuldeep Rathore, Dr Sailesh Kolanu (L to R)

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The much-anticipated Hindi remake of 'HIT - The First Case' starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra has gone on floors followed by a mahurat pooja ceremony, on Sunday.

Present at this auspicious occasion were Rajkummar, producers Dil Raju (Dil Raju Productions), Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), Kuldeep Rathore, and director Dr Sailesh Kolanu.
'HIT - The First Case' tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.
The original Telugu-language mystery action-thriller film was directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features