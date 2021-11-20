Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' to release on May 20, 2022

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming mystery thriller 'Hit - The First Case' is all set to release in theatres next year on May 20.

The Hindi remake of 'Hit' is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

According to the makers, the Telugu film that was well received by the audience will now transcend boundaries with its remake.