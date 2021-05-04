Rajniesh Duggall: I love psychological thrillers

The series also stars Pooja Bisht, Sumit Manak, Ashok Pathak and Sammratt Kapoor. It is directed by Dheeraj Singh Padiyar.

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggall is all set to star in the upcoming psychological thrillers web series "Flawed". He plays an alcoholic for the first time in the show.

"I love psychological thrillers. It's one of my favourite genres. The script of 'Flawed' is brilliant and Dheerajs and (writer) Monty's passion towards it was evident right from the word 'go'. I'd never played an alcoholic before. Plus, the slight under-layered situational comedy amongst friends was very quirky," Rajniesh said.

He added: "We had a great time shooting in Kota, even though we were shooting till 7pm due to the night curfews. At the moment all I can say to my fans and readers is stay safe and follow all protocols."

Pooja said: "We are all under lockdown and these are difficult times. We have to follow protocols. I am so looking forward to the release of 'Flawed' and it would be a blessing if we can entertain people during these tough times. I hope and pray for everyone. We should all get through this safely, get vaccinated and support each other."

The series is in post-production stage and should be ready once lockdown opens.

"I really hope that this pandemic comes to an end and people get back to leading a normal life. Please be safe and maintain social distancing to end this chain," added Padiyar.

The series is produced by Abhishek Pareek and Sumit Manak. Work has already started on "Flawed 2".

