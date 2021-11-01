Rajnikanth: Did the superstar subsume the actor?

On October 25, 2021, Rajnikanth—better known as Superstar—who has over the last couple of decades had his own signature tune and animation for the epithet followed by the appearance letter by letter of R-A-J-N-I, received the Dadsaheb Phalke Award for the year 2019. With this, he became the first Tamil actor after Sivaji Ganesan (1996) and the next Tamil industry representative after his mentor K Balachander (2010), to whom he dedicated the award, to win the coveted title. The Dadasaheb Phalke award has been dominated by the Hindi and Bengali film industries, with the other winners being picked from either the extremely niche—as in the case of Adoor Gopalakrishnan—or extremely commercial, as that of the Kannada superstar Rajkumar.

The bestowment of the award on Rajnikanth, before his proclaimed friend and perceived rival Kamal Haasan has won it, has provoked a range of reactions. For decades, there has been a division of loyalties to the two actors. Kamal Haasan is the intellectual, the vocal atheist and seeming hedonist, the rebel, the actor. Rajnikanth is the man of the masses, the spiritualist, the conformist, the star. While the latter has been toying with the idea of entering politics for close to three decades now, Kamal Haasan made the announcement, plunged right in, and came away with an abysmal performance at the hustings, which he took on the chin.

The two men started their careers almost together, although Kamal Haasan had been a child actor long before. Neither shied away from negative roles and both appeared to relish playing troubled characters.

However, in the case of Rajnikanth, the first two years of his film career had him consigned to the role of villain, one in which he excelled. His first appearance on the screen, where he is seen for all of seven minutes in Apoorva Raagangal (1975) is unforgettable for his presence and acting skill. He went on to play a rapist in Katha Sangama (1975), despicable characters in Moondru Mudichu (1976) and 16 Vayathinile (1977) where he constantly taunts a heroine who has little interest in him, and a pornographer who secretly films his wife in Gaayathri (1977).

He also showed remarkable aptitude for comedy, partly due to his willingness to make a fool of himself as he did in iconic scenes from Guru Sishya, Ninaithaale Inikkum, Velaikkaran, and Annamalai.

And there were films in which he acted so well it was hard to separate the actor from the character, such as Aarilirundhu Arubathu Varai (1979).

However, at some point in the career of a man whose complexion had first made him an obvious choice for villain and whose flexibility with facial expression had then attracted directors who were interested in experimenting with character, the audience began to associate him with signature moves—the cigarette flipping, the hair tossing, the tricks with sunglasses—and with signature aspects, such as his walk and dialogue delivery, all of which made for a composite that became known as ‘Rajni Style’ or ‘Superstar Style’.

The man too, became increasingly invisible. After a prolific start to his stardom, with between 15 and 20 films releasing a year at one point, and three blockbusters like Veera, Muthu and Baashha coming to the cinemas within the span of a year in 1994-95, Rajnikanth slowed down right after, releasing a film only once in two years over the next quarter century. The films, even when they were remakes, projected him as a saviour. Take, for instance, Chandramukhi (2004), which changed most of the Malayalam original Manichitrathaazhu, to give Rajnikanth a more prominent role than Mohanlal had had. His heroines became steadily less competent, with Ramya Krishnan in Padayappa (1999) being the last of note; they were simply arm candy, only needed to play damsels in distress or nymphs in duets.

Ever since he hinted that he would get into politics, the public has been wondering whether the careful documentation of his simplicity and spiritual leanings, the projection of him as an everyday superhero in film, and the awards that have poured in are working towards that culmination. His Annaathe, due for theatrical release this Diwali, allegedly has tickets being sold at Rs. 1500. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed cinema halls to run at 100 per cent capacity right in time for it. The Indian government, too, has been kind to Rajnikanth, conferring the Padma Vibhushan on him in 2016. Kamal Haasan was given the Padma Bhushan award in 2014, having had to wait 24 years for the promotion from Padma Shri. As was the case with Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan has received better recognition from the French government than his own.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award comes notoriously late in the careers of the most deserving, with Satyajit Ray (1984), Ashok Kumar (1988), Dilip Kumar (1994), Sivaji Ganesan (1996) and Soumitra Chatterjee (2011) being honoured towards the end of their careers, if not their lives. Mrinal Sen, quite bizarrely, was given the award only in 2003, and then followed a spate of “art film” directors, with Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Shyam Benegal and Tapan Sinha receiving it in the subsequent years.

Which is why Rajnikanth being awarded at this time has raised some eyebrows. Yet, when one looks at his early films, one wonders whether we have lost an actor to a star. He might not have been as rich or influential if he had chosen a different path, but might he have created a more formidable legacy?

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com