Rajpal Yadav to be special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Noted actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is all set to feature on the popular television programme 'Zee Comedy Show' as the special guest.

The 'Hungama 2' actor will be seen appearing as the special guest on an episode this weekend.

Talking about the same, Rajpal said: "I had a gala time on Zee Comedy Show, it truly was a different experience. In fact, for the first time in several years, I had tears of joy in my eyes. Farah ma'am was also there, all in all it was a wonderful experience."