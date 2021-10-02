Raju Shrestha happy to relate with GenZ through 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'

Speaking on how much he bonds with his co-stars on the sets, Raju says: "I bond with Aditya the most. He plays the role of 'Faizi'. He is a lot like me. Both of us are full of life and just like me, he has a very good sense of humour. He's the cutest, sweetest and the funniest guy on the set."

He also has nice things to say about the cast and crew of the show.

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Raju Shrestha as 'Prem' in the television show 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' is garnering good response and the actor is enjoying his stint thoroughly in this youth-based show.

"I am also close to Prathamesh Sharma, who plays 'Bala'. We share the same make-up room. Though our age gap is too much, but I guess that's what makes our bond interesting," adds the actor, who has acted in Bollywood films like 'Bawarchi' (1972), 'Amar Prem' (1972), 'Chitchor' (1976) and 'Abhimaan' (1973) as child artiste, and TV shows such as 'Chunauti', 'Jai Hanuman', 'Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai'.

Raju started shooting for the show on August 1 and reveals that the schedule has been very hectic.

"Though it isn't a daily soap, it's a little hectic because the scenes we shoot are also at a difficult level. It's not a simple show. Hats off to the director for the pain and hard work he puts in. What I enjoy the most is the fact that this is a youth-based show and the concept is quite interesting. Today's social media generation enjoys watching this narrative and we are happy to have been able to entertain them."

"In fact, my social media followers have increased, and there are many from the younger generation who have started following me on Instagram and Facebook. They also recognise me as 'Master Raju', who has come this far. I am happy to have been able to impress today's generation and the fact that they can relate to me," he ends on a happy note.

--IANS

ila/arm