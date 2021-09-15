Rajveer Singh aspires to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor some day

Moved by Ranbir Kapoor's acting skills, Rajveer Singh has always had an itch for sharing the screen with the superstar. In fact, if there's one person from the industry that he has always looked up to, that's been Ranbir Kapoor.

While revealing why he wants to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Rajveer Singh said" "I have never seen an actor this versatile, his characters in his films come out so well when he acts. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor is that one person, who brings out the best in a character in terms of acting, presentation and everything. It almost feels like he wears the character in and out and that's something that has always fascinated me."

"It would be my pleasure and great honour to share the screen with him if I ever get a chance. Not because he is a star, but the kind of detailing that he brings to his characters is something that I would like to follow closely, and I think every other actor who wants to polish his skills would do that," he adds.

Rajveer Singh might get his chance to act with Ranbir Kapoor in the near future, 'Neel's future seems to be a little messy as he has been accused of killing Vyas ji and hence has been arrested by the police. Now will 'Chahat' (Pratibha Ranta) and her kids be able to save him from the mess?

'Qurbaan Hua' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

ila/kr