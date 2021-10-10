Rakesh Roshan, Kangana Ranaut all praise for Rekha on her 67th birthday

Taking to Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut posted a heartfelt wish for Rekha calling her 'Godmother'."Happy birthday to my Godmother dear Rekha ji...epitome of grace, elegance and beauty," she wrote.Alongside the note, Kangana shared a throwback image of her sharing smiles with Rekha. In the image, the two can be seen wearing beautiful silk sarees.Rekha's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' co-star and director Rakesh Roshan, too wished, her on her birthday."Rekha ji, I wish all the birthday wishes you make comes true in every way, stay blessed alwaysHAPPY BIRTHDAY," he wrote on Instagram.Born Bhanurekha Ganesan, Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'. With her ageless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career.'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' are some of the memorable movies of Rekha. She was recently seen as a guest on 'Indian Idol'. She even lent her voice to one of the promos of 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)