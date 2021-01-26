Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra celebrates 15 years of 'Rang De Basanti' on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As his patriotic masterpiece 'Rang De Basanti' clocked in 15 years on Tuesday, ace filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the film, saying "it is a humbling experience to see your work remain relevant."



Mehra dedicated several Instagram posts to the 15th anniversary of the Aamir Khan starrer on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. In one of the posts, he shared two pictures of the entire cast of the film including Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, among others.

"RDB has grown more than a film. Even when it was released, it had a huge impact, not just to cinema-goers but to the collective consciousness of the nation," Mehra wrote in the caption of the post.

"The film has remained young and evergreen and I don't know how to describe it but it is a humbling experience to see your work remain relevant. #15YearsOfRDB," he added.

In another post, the 'Delhi 6' filmmaker revealed that his favourite song from the hit film is 'Luka Chhupi' and also shared short clips from the soul-stirring track.

"There are some songs you come across in your life that will make you emotional every time you listen to it. Mine happens to be Luka Chuppi. What's your favourite song from Rang De Basanti's album?" he wrote in the caption asking fans about their favourite track from the film.

'Rang De Basanti' continues to be one of the most loved films even after 15 years of its release. The story of the film revolves around a group of fun-loving youngsters who portray the role of freedom fighters in a documentary which leads to the awakening of their patriotism. This also leads to the youth turning into a rebel for a cause for their country. (ANI)

