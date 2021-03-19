Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opens up on evolution of storytelling

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has directed films such as "Rang De Basanti", "Delhi 6" and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", attended a cultural festival on Friday, where he reflected on the evolution of the art of storytelling.

Talking at Arth: The Cultural Fest, the filmmaker whose last directorial was "Mere Pyaare Prime Minister", said: "Storytelling is not new and has been here for thousands of years. Travellers in the olden days used to entertain each other with stories about their countries and travels. Even when we look at the etching on the ancient caves, there were storytellers there as well. From there, it moved on and got the expression of folk, songs, writing, photography and then it progressed to moving pictures."