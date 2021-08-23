Rakhi Sawant describes best 'jodis' on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Rakhi Sawant was always keen to enter the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house and for that she even dressed up as Spiderwoman. Rakhi has now shared her opinion on the 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants.

When asked about who she thinks is the strongest and the weakest connections in the house, Rakhi affirmatively responds: "According to me, in the house, Nishant Bhat–Moose and Pratik Sahejpal–Akshara Singh are strongest connections. They are always supportive of each other and stand up for their partner wherever required. It's good to see them on screen. However, Shamita Shetty–Raqesh Bapat are the weakest connection in the house, but they can be strong if they bring out their love angle as their chemistry is very good."