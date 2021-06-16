Rakhi Sawant gets first shot for Covid vaccine

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 16th, 2021, 19:41:25hrs
Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday posted an Instagram video that show her getting her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

In the clip, she is seen singing a song while getting the jab.

"Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki (done with my first dose! Now wait for my new video): #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut#GETVACCINATED@saregama_official@shabinakhanofficial," Rakhi wrote as caption.

Rakhi was heard singing the number "Dream mein entry", a music video she will soon be seen featuring in.

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", directed by Marukh Mirza.

--IANS

dc/vnc

