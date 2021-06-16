Rakhi Sawant gets first shot for Covid vaccine

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday posted an Instagram video that show her getting her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

In the clip, she is seen singing a song while getting the jab.

"Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki (done with my first dose! Now wait for my new video): #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut#GETVACCINATED@saregama_official@shabinakhanofficial," Rakhi wrote as caption.