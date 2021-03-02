Rakhi Sawant shares pictures from 'Bigg Boss 14' get-together

Vikas Gupta, Nikki Tamboli, Vindu Dara Singh, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat and Rahul Mahajan can be seen having a great time in the images Rakhi posted on Instagram.

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant shared a sting of pictures from a get-together she had with fellow housemates of the recently-concluded season of the reality show.

Rakhi, who entered season 14 as a challenger, was dressed in a netted black plunge-neck bodycon top with glittery pants. She completed her look with black boots.

She captioned the images: "#1522#bb14"

Rakhi was one of the finalists of the show this season. She quit the show in the grand finale by accepting a briefcase of Rs 14 lakh.

The actress-dancer said after the show ended that she is concerned about the health of her mother Jaya Sawant, who is battling cancer in hospital. She had appealed to her fans to pray fo her mother's well-being.

Rakhi gained popularity courtesy her dance numbers such as "Pardesiya", "Jhagde" and "Dekhta hai tu kya".

--IANS

dc/vnc