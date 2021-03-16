Rakhi Sawant shoots for series 'Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn'

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" sensation Rakhi Sawant has started shooting for a new web-series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", going by her social media.

Rakhi posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras.

"Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip.