Rakhi Sawant: There is no filter in my heart or mouth

"I am very upfront. Whatever comes to my mind or my heart I just say it. There is no filter in my heart or my mouth," Rakhi tells IANS.

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Rakhi Sawant has never minced words, in life real or reel. As the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 14 proved again, she utters whatever comes to her mind without trepidation.

Rakhi, who gained popularity courtesy her dance numbers such as "Pardesiya", "Jhagde" and "Dekhta hai tu kya", reached the top five in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 after entering the show mid-season as a challenger. She was brought in to create some fireworks in an otherwise boring season, and she did live up to her tag of being a drama queen.

Finally, she chose to walk out of the show in the finale by accepting a briefcase containing Rs 14 lakh.

Rakhi's mother Jaya is currently undergoing cancer treatment in a city hospital.

--IANS

