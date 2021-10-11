Rakul announces her boyfriend on her birthday!

Popular Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi actress Rakul Preet Singh announced her boyfriend on her 31st birthday. She confessed that she is in love with Jackky Bhagnani, son of popular film producer Vashu Bhagnani. Jackky had also appeared in the Tamil film Mohini with Trisha Krishnan.

"Thankyouuuu my Love ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnan", posted Rakul who has the sci-fi filmwith Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil.

Jackky also posted a lovely note about Rakul Preet Singh on Instagram. "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my love", he wrote.

Industry friends are wishing the couple after they openly announced their relationship on social media.