Rakul Preet Singh 'excited' to join 'Dr G' cast in Bhopal

Bhopal, July 28 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has landed in Bhopal to start her shoot for "Dr G". The actress, who will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is thrilled to shoot in the city for the first time.

"I am so excited to be in Bhopal and start shoot of 'Dr G' . Have waited for so long due to the lockdown to start shooting the film . I'm very thrilled and look forward to start shooting with Anubhuti, Ayushman, Shefali ji and the entire cast and crew it's an amazing script and very close to my heart," Rakul says.