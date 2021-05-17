Rakul Preet Singh: I'm a walking talking time table

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of her new film "Sardar Ka Grandson". The actress relates to Radha, her character in the film, saying she is a walking talking time table.

Rakul's character in the film is a very organised and level-headed person. Is the actress in real life somewhat like her on-screen avatar? "When (director) Kaashvi (Nair) narrated it to me and after she got to know me, she said Radha is Rakul! I am a little punctual about time and I have to do things right. I am a walking talking time table and I could relate a lot with Radha. So, I do agree to that part," Rakul told IANS.