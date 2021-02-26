Rakul Preet Singh joins the 'Pawri'

"Yeh main hoon .. yeh @anshukayoga hai aur yeh Yamato pawri ho rahi hai. and that's how we pawriii," the actress captioned the video on Instagram.

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is the latest Bollywood star to join the 'Pawri'. On Friday, Rakul shared a video performing yoga with her instructor while the Pawri ho rahi hai mashup plays in the background.

Several Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Vivek Oberoi, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Vijay Varma have already created their versions of the Pawri mash-up.

Rakul features alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action film Attack, which will release on August 13. The fictional story is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rakul's other big upcoming release is MayDay starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, and directed by Devgn. She also has Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana lined up.

