Rakul Preet Singh: My family has become Samantha fans!

Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Akkineni share a good rapport that they often praise each other's work. Recently, Rakul has watched The Family Man Season 2 and showered praise on Samantha's work.
The actress said that Samantha is a fire girl and she brilliantly pulled off the role of Raji. Rakul also added that her entire family has become a fans of Samantha.
The actress also praised Manoj Bajpayee and said that the terrific performance of the actors is the biggest USP of the show.
"#familymanseason2 has been watched and its USP is terrific terrific performances by all!
@BajpayeeManoj I'm falling short of words to say how outstanding you were in the show !
@Samanthaprabhu2 take a bow!! U are fire girl! How brilliantly have you pulled off Raji my family has also become your fan now besides me @rajndk congratulations n more power to you ! @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj #PriyaManiRaj", tweeted Rakul Preet Singh.