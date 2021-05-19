Rakul Preet Singh's Do's and Don'ts during the pandemic

  1. Sify.com
Wed, May 19th, 2021
We all know that Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness enthusiast that she always make sure to hit the gym. On Tuesday, the actress has posted the dos and don'ts in the food we take during the pandemic.

Following are the Don'ts she mentioned:

Avoid counting calories or macros, avoid heavy-to-digest foods, avoid milk, fried, and frozen foods

The Do's are here 

Eat foods that are wholesome and nourishing, consume more fluids, favour hot teas, soups, favour bitter taste veggies, ensure you eat light foods

On the work front, Rakul has finished shooting for Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan in Tamil, her Sardar Ka Grandson got released on Netflix. She also plays an important role in Indian 2.


 

