Rakul Preet Singh's Do's and Don'ts during the pandemic

We all know that Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness enthusiast that she always make sure to hit the gym. On Tuesday, the actress has posted the dos and don'ts in the food we take during the pandemic.
Following are the Don'ts she mentioned:
Avoid counting calories or macros, avoid heavy-to-digest foods, avoid milk, fried, and frozen foods
The Do's are here
Eat foods that are wholesome and nourishing, consume more fluids, favour hot teas, soups, favour bitter taste veggies, ensure you eat light foods
On the work front, Rakul has finished shooting for Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan in Tamil, her Sardar Ka Grandson got released on Netflix. She also plays an important role in Indian 2.