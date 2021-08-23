Rakul Preet Singh's look from 'Konda Polam' unveiled

The film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul in leading roles, is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh's first look from upcoming film 'Konda Polam' was revealed by the makers on Monday. The actress, whose character is called Obulamma, has a simple yet determined look on the poster.

Rakul plays the role of a shepherd girl in the film, based on author Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy's novel.

Earlier, Panja's look was also released in which he looked intense and fierce.

The film's music has been composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy.

'Konda Polam' is scheduled to release on October 8.

