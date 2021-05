Rakul Preet suggests Yog Nidra to beat pandemic stress

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday shared a tip to overcome anxiety and stress in the time of Covid.

The actress shared a photograph on Instagram, where she can be seen resting on the ground in a gym with her eyes closed and hands stretched.

"No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout," she wrote alongside the image.