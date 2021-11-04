Ram Charan and director Shankar wrap up first schedule of 'RC15'

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) Telugu actor Ram Charan is working under Shankar Shanmugham, who is one of the most popular directors of Indian cinema. The anticipation around the movie is obvious, considering the magnitude of this much-awaited combination.

The makers of 'RC15' (Tentatively titled) had planned a shooting schedule, which is now wrapped up. It is reported that Ram Charan and his team have wrapped up the first schedule of shooting in Pune, Satara, and Phalton. The sources report that the team has shot some adrenaline-pumping sequences, which would probably stand as the highlight from this upcoming movie. The whole cast and crew led by Shankar, merrily pose for the pictures after a successful schedule.