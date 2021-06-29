  1. Sify.com
  4. Ram Charan and Shankar to take a final call

Ram Charan and Shankar to take a final call

Source :SIFY
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 29th, 2021, 09:47:57hrs
The wedding ceremony of Shankar’s daughter took place on Sunday in Chennai. He thanked the Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for gracing the ceremony and blessing his daughter and son-in-law. 

Shankar will now focus on his next film starring Ram Charan. Sources have informed us that Shankar and Ram Charan have decided to have a one-to-one meeting next month to decide about the project, which ran into legal troubles.

Publicized as #RC15, Ram Charan’s 50th movie, and Dil Raju’s 50th production, the untitled film will be made on a massive scale. Anirudh Ravichander as the music director is in consideration.

Ram Charan is working in Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’ , and the shoots of these two movies have reached the final stage. Charan will be free of these projects by August. So, he needs to take a final call about Shankar’s project.

