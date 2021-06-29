Ram Charan and Shankar to take a final call

The wedding ceremony of Shankar’s daughter took place on Sunday in Chennai. He thanked the Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for gracing the ceremony and blessing his daughter and son-in-law.

Shankar will now focus on his next film starring Ram Charan. Sources have informed us that Shankar and Ram Charan have decided to have a one-to-one meeting next month to decide about the project, which ran into legal troubles.