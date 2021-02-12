Ram Charan and Shankar to team up?

The latest hot buzz from Tollywood media circle is that the Telugu cinema's leading star Ram Charan Teja is likely to team up with grandeur filmmaker Shankar for a biggie. Sources say that leading Telugu producer Dil Raju has agreed to bankroll the film which is said to be a pan-India project.
There is also a buzz that the film will be a multistarrer featuring Yash of KGF fame in the lead but an official confirmation is awaited. Ram Charan is currently busy with Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's next immediate release is KGF: Chapter 2.
If the buzz is true, Yash and Ram Charan are the first Kannada and Telugu stars to team up with Shankar. Shankar's only non-Tamil film is Nayak, the Hindi remake of Mudhalvan with Anil Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Shankar's Indian 2 is getting delayed (or is it dropped?) due to the injury of Kamal Haasan and the financial disagreement with the film's production house Lyca Productions.