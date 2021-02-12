Ram Charan and Shankar to team up?

The latest hot buzz from Tollywood media circle is that the Telugu cinema's leading star Ram Charan Teja is likely to team up with grandeur filmmaker Shankar for a biggie. Sources say that leading Telugu producer Dil Raju has agreed to bankroll the film which is said to be a pan-India project.

There is also a buzz that the film will be a multistarrer featuring Yash of KGF fame in the lead but an official confirmation is awaited. Ram Charan is currently busy with Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's next immediate release is KGF: Chapter 2.