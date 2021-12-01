Ram Charan and Shankar's next to release on February 2023!

In a recent interview, Telugu Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has confirmed that his upcoming magnum opus with director Shankar will be hitting the screens by February 2023.



Produced by Dil Raju, the yet-untitled film is the 50th film of the producer and the 15th film of Ram Charan. Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan's pair in this biggie and Anjali is also playing a pivotal character.





To be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, Thaman is composing the music for the film, Tirru cranks the camera, and Anbariv is taking care of the stunts.



Sources say that Shankar is planning to complete the shoot of the film by the third quarter of 2022 and will spend at least three to four months for post-production.



Suresh Gopi, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra are also said to be playing pivotal characters in the film.