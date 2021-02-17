Ram Charan begins Acharya shoot in the forest

Ram Charan has rejoined the shooting of ‘Acharya’, giving a break to Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ shoot. Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Acharya’ has Ram Charan’s father megastar Chiranjeevi in the title role. Ram Charan is playing the role of Siddha, a character that is crucial with a runtime of about 30 minutes.

Last month, Charan participated in the special set of ‘Acharya’ in Hyderabad. Now, Koratala is canning some key forest sequences in the dense agency area of Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Ram Charan earlier shot in the same location for ‘Rangasthalam’.

Koratala is also planning his next schedule in the coal mines area of Yellendu in Khammam in Telangana. Pooja Hegde is playing as the female Jodi for Ram Charan in this film. Kajal Aggarwal has been cast opposite Chiranjeevi.

‘Acharya’ will complete its shooting portion by the first week of April. Ram Charan is balancing his work for both ‘RRR’ and ‘Acharya’.