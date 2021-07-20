Ram Charan has a birthday wish for wife Upasana

Hyderabad, July 20 (IANS) Actor Ram Charan took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a birthday wish for his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

The actor posted a picture of the couple together and captioned it: "@upasanakaminenikonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!."